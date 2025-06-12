Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.09. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.