Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.39. The company has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

