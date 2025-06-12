Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$103.79 and last traded at C$103.92. Approximately 7,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 12,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.10.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$101.21.

