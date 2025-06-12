Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 74.7% in May

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2025

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vaso Stock Down 1.2%

OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Vaso has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter. Vaso had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Vaso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.