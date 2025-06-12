Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 74.7% in May

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vaso Stock Down 1.2%

OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Vaso has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter. Vaso had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

