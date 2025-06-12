Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,319,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 1.77. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.63 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

