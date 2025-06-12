Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 183,823 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,694,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 368,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 33,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 439.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

VIRT opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $44.58.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $497.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $6,877,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,000.19. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,582.86. The trade was a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock worth $14,079,615. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

