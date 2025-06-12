Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.42. 45,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 136,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Volkswagen Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.4468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.91%.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.