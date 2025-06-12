Waste Management Stocks To Follow Today – June 10th

Halliburton, Rockwell Automation, and Waste Management are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in collecting, transporting, treating, recycling and disposing of residential, commercial and industrial waste. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to a defensive segment of the industrial services sector, characterized by steady cash flows, long-term municipal contracts and growing regulatory focus on environmental sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. 10,309,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,992,989. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.48. 686,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,793. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $328.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

WM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.03. The stock had a trading volume of 622,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

Featured Stories