Water Stocks To Watch Today – June 10th

PepsiCo, CSX, NuScale Power, Coca-Cola, Home Depot, Progressive, and AutoZone are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the water sector—ranging from utilities and infrastructure providers to treatment, desalination firms, and equipment manufacturers. They give investors exposure to the essential resource of clean water, which is under growing demand due to population growth and environmental concerns. Often viewed as a defensive play, water stocks can offer stable returns and diversification through both individual equities and specialized exchange-traded funds. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $131.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,844,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,458. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.84. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,813,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,175,940. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. CSX has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of SMR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,786,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.40. 7,004,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,772,179. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.05.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

PGR traded down $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.54. Progressive has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $156.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

AZO stock traded up $9.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,706.89. 117,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,981. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,691.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,497.21. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,765.82 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81.

