Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases 1,467 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,721 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $472.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.22 and its 200 day moving average is $417.84. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $475.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.