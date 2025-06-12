Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 805.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

NYSE:CPK opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.46. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

