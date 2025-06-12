Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,367 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $713.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

