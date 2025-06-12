Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,545 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,783,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,358,336.52. This represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 334,546 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,976 over the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globalstar Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of -731.00 and a beta of 1.07. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

