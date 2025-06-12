Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,078 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Moderna by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Moderna by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $150.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 110.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

