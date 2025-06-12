Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 77,324 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 490,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,100,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BIT opened at $14.44 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Further Reading

