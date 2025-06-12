Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,039,000 after acquiring an additional 73,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,632,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,663,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 1,542.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

