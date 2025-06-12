Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,337 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,125,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,624 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC increased its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,924,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,792,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,918,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $16,253,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3%

SILA stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.95.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

