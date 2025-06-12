Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,224 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,895,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,712,000 after buying an additional 2,344,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.2338 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.07%.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

