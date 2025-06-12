Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,465,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,158,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,436,000 after purchasing an additional 320,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Timken by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after acquiring an additional 124,676 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,295,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,485 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TKR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of TKR opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $90.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

