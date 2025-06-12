Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 297,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $4,692,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $7,514,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 890.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 451,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 405,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

