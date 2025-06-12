Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,915,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,789,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price target on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $6,021,722.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $422,048.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,940.64. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,046 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,635. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

