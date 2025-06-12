Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 127.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 967.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

