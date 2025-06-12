Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $171,860,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,591.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,155,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $73,073,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,930,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,598,000 after acquiring an additional 995,735 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.76. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5109 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 93.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.