Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:PB opened at $69.96 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $36,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,137.80. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $542,975. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.