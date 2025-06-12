Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $544,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $66,349,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,613,000 after buying an additional 292,348 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 217,493 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $26,756,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134,475 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE SHAK opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $139.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,363,205.36. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,309. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.