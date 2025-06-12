Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Avantor by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727,673 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,512,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Avantor by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,145,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,395 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, Director Joseph R. Massaro bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,967.40. The trade was a 30.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.