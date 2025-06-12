Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLJP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $32.15.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

