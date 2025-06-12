Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

