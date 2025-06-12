Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 439.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 528.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $298,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,582.86. This represents a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 177,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $6,903,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,177.28. This trade represents a 43.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615. 47.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

