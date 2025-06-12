Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,942.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -88.55%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

