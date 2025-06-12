Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,162,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,965,000 after buying an additional 6,228,461 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,825,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $297,268,000 after purchasing an additional 105,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,398,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,634,000 after purchasing an additional 244,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 212,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on IMO shares. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

