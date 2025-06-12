Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 116.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

