Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 55,606 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,606 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Ambev by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,639,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862,672 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Ambev by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 13,063,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 552,220 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,851,000 after acquiring an additional 67,180,274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ambev by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 298,000 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABEV. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 5%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.