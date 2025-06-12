Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 194,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.51. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

