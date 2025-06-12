Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,618 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 92.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAS. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

