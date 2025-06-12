Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 62,189 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,189 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,961,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,083,000 after purchasing an additional 711,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,314,000 after purchasing an additional 527,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,457,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,344,000 after purchasing an additional 770,255 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CRBG opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

