Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 110 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $176.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average of $160.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $493.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

