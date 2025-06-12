Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $363.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.29.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

