Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.13% of First Financial worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in First Financial by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THFF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

First Financial Stock Performance

First Financial stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $625.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

