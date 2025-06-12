Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $298,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145,434 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $513.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.34. The company has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.
Insider Activity at S&P Global
In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
