Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $715,000 Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Navient were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAVI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 395,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 119,317 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Navient by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Navient by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Navient by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

