Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $720,000 Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 81.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

GSBC stock opened at $57.41 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $658.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

