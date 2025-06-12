Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,860,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 45.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Community Trust Bancorp

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $102,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,219.99. This represents a 13.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CTBI opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $951.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.