Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $777,000 Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.37. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

