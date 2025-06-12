Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $860,000 Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,958 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.14% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.32 million, a PE ratio of -75.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

