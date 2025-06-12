Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $876,000 Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 47,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $320.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. Oil States International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $5.86.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Oil States International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

