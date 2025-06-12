Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BY. Boston Partners increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 818.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 722,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 643,628 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $9,599,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,129,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,747,000 after acquiring an additional 94,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 478,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In related news, EVP Megan Biggam sold 8,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $229,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $471,602.50. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.85. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group set a $32.00 price target on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

