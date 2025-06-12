Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,556 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2,583.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 34,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $28.83 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $100.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

