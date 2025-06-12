Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $121.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.36.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

