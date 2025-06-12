Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $150.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.18. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

